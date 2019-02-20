ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A Holly Hill man who deputies have been searching for since March 2018 was arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, some involving children.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department identified the man as 63-year-old Johnny Bruce Jamison.

He is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and also for failing to register as a sex offender.

“This individual is a registered sex offender who assaulted these innocent victims,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These are despicable acts by this individual and we’re prosecuting him to the fullest the law will allow.”

Deputies began searching for Jamison in March 2018 after a woman says she was picking up her friend and two small children at a home when Jamison was seen exiting their room.

Later, the children told the woman the man touched them inappropriately.

The woman found Jamison after searching for several hours and she says he admitted to the incident.

He was arrested over the weekend.

Bond was denied on Jamison’s criminal sexual conduct charges during a hearing Monday.

A $10,000 cash, or surety bond, was set on the failing to register charge.