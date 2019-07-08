LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department says a man tried to buy electronics and supplies with a stolen credit card. .

Officers say during one of the incidents, the man is seen attempting to purchase a computer and backpack at the Lexington Office depot with the victim's credit card on July 18.

Other incidents have occurred in the town of Lexington and in Lexington County.

If you have information about this incident, or can help identify the man, you are asked to contact Detective Voravudhi at (803) 358-1514 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.