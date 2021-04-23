x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Crime

Man tries to rob off-duty police officer in St. Louis

When the suspect realized he was a police officer, he fled the area
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

ST. LOUIS — A man tried to rob a St. Louis police officer, who was off duty, early Friday morning near downtown.

At around 3:45 a.m., the 46-year-old officer was working security in the area of North 10th Street and Convention Plaza. He was in an unmarked security vehicle and was in “plain” clothes with a ballistic vest with the word “police” on the front, according to a police report.

The suspect, who was in his early 20s, was armed with a gun when he approached the officer’s car and tried to open the driver’s side door. When the suspect saw the officer’s vest, he ran to a silver sedan and got into the passenger’s seat. The silver sedan fled the area.

The officer was not injured during the incident.

Related Articles