Man tries to buy dog at KFC in Bishopville, shot dead, say police

Lee County Sheriff's office is investigating.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A man is dead after going to buy a French poodle.at a Bishopville Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

According to the Lee County Sheriff Department the incident happened in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant at 1073 Sumter HWY.

The victim, according to deputies, went to the restaurant to meet with someone to make an online sale of a French Poodle.

Duriing the incident, investigators say, several suspects attempted to rob the victim and fired multiple handugn rounds.

The victim was hit by the gunfire and transported to a local hospital were they died.

The victim's name is not being released before next of kin is notified.