RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies say they have arrested a man who used sale apps, social media and websites to steal vehicles from at least five sellers, and they believe there may be other victims.

Terry Jermaine Johnson Jr., 20, was arrested on five counts of grand larceny on Tuesday.

Deputies say Johnson reached out to people on social media and sale apps and sites, such as Letgo and Craigslist, to express interest in items before stealing them.

On April 24, Johnson reportedly stole a 2006 Ford Taurus after claiming he was interested in purchasing the vehicle, taking it for a test drive and not returning. On May 16, Johnson allegedly did the same; expressing interest in a 2008 Suzuki GSX 1300R, taking it for a test drive and not returning.

On June 4, Johnson reportedly stole another 2008 Suzuki GSX 1300R using the same ruse. On July 22, deputies say he used the same ploy to steal a 2012 BMW S1000rr. Finally, on August 11, he allegedly stole a 2006 Honda CBR1000 after he took it on a test drive and didn’t return.

Investigators say they believe there are other victims who Johnson likely took advantage of using the same tactic, and additional charges may be filed against Johnson. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Johnson’s schemes is asked to report it to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department by calling (803) 576-3000.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott urges people selling items to take advantage of Internet Safety Exchange Zones, like the ones the Richland County Sheriff's Department provides, to protect themselves from being a victim of crime. Each zone is monitored by the department’s cameras.

The Sheriff's Department provides Internet Safety Exchange Zones at the following locations: