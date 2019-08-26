WINNSBORO, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies are looking for a man they say is wanted on four counts of attempted murder.

Investigators say they are looking for 30-year-old Charles Bouknight. He is accused of shooting into a home on Saturday, August 17 on the 400 block of Poplar Street in Winnsboro.

Sheriff Will Montgomery says the department is now asking the community for help finding Bouknight.

Deputies say after his arrest, Bouknight will be charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm.

Anyone with information on where Bouknight may be is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post, if anyone sees Bouknight, they should call 911.