COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man in connection with a December shooting.

Jamel Lamont Higgs, 33, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to the warrants.

Higgs was taken into custody at a Charlotte apartment complex.

