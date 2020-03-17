WALHALLA, S.C. —

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a fraud investigation that involves the Carolinas.

Investigators are also asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in relation to this investigation.

According to Oconee County, a deputy was informed that someone had taken information from a victim, and multiple credit card transactions were from a Home Depot locations in the Columbia, SC and Charlotte, NC areas.

According to investigators, the card transactions total over $14,000. The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about this fraud investigation, including the identity of the individual in relation to this investigation, should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also leave a tip via the Oconee County Crimestoppers website at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com or via the free P3app available by downloading the app on your Android or iOS device.



Crimestoppers tips and all information provided to law enforcement is confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.