COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man wanted for questioning in an armed robbery. 

According to law enforcement, the armed robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on February 14, Valentines Day. A man was driving out of a parking lot in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive when he was flagged down by a young man asking for a cigarette. When he stopped, a second man approached with a gun and robbed him. 

The two men got into a dark colored sedan and drove away.

Richland County Sheriff's Department robbery suspect
Richland County Sheriff's Department

Anyone who can identify the man pictured here is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.