COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man wanted for questioning in an armed robbery.

According to law enforcement, the armed robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on February 14, Valentines Day. A man was driving out of a parking lot in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive when he was flagged down by a young man asking for a cigarette. When he stopped, a second man approached with a gun and robbed him.

The two men got into a dark colored sedan and drove away.

Richland County Sheriff's Department

Anyone who can identify the man pictured here is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.