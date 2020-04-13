RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on several violent warrants, including domestic violence and assault and battery.



Stanford Purvis Ervin, 33, is wanted for one count of third degree domestic violence and two counts of thrid degree assault and battery stemming from a domestic incident on Feb. 4, 2020.



Ervin is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call 911. Tips on Ervin’s whereabouts may also be made to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips App or through crimesc.com.