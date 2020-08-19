Man wanted for setting fire to home with people inside, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who they say set fire to a home with people inside.
Henry Taylor Jr., aka "Doodah," reportedly set fire to an occupied residence in the early morning hours of August 8.
Taylor is wanted for arson, three counts of attempted murder and one count of harassment.
Anyone who knows of Taylor's whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
OTHER LOCAL STORIES:
'Prayer, Plates & Produce' event feeds hundreds of Sumter seniors