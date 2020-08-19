x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Crime

Man wanted for setting fire to home with people inside, deputies say

Deputies say Henry 'Doodah' Taylor Jr. set fire to an occupied home on August 8.
Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office
Henry 'Doodah' Taylor, Jr.

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who they say set fire to a home with people inside.

Henry Taylor Jr., aka "Doodah," reportedly set fire to an occupied residence in the early morning hours of August 8. 

Taylor is wanted for arson, three counts of attempted murder and one count of harassment.

Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office
Henry 'Doodah' Taylor, Jr.

Anyone who knows of Taylor's whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?
Sumter County Sheriff's Office (Sumter, SC)
Sumter County investigators are asking for the public's help in gath... ering information about the theft of a black Carry-On trailer that was taken from a residence on Malone Drive on August 10. According to surveillance video, unknown individuals backed a white Toyota 4Runner into the driveway of the residence, hooked up the trailer and drove away.
Facebook

OTHER LOCAL STORIES:
'Prayer, Plates & Produce' event feeds hundreds of Sumter seniors

Sumter teen found safe in neighboring county, police say

Sumter YMCA offering space for virtual learners while parents work