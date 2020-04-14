FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with a burglary Tuesday morning.

Travis Jerrod Johnson, 38, of the Winnsboro area, is wanted for burglary and failure to stop for bluelight.

Deputies say Johnson broke into a Rent-a-Center, located across from Fairfield Middle School, and stole several items during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

If you have any information about the incident or know where Johnson may be, deputies ask you to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Your identity will be kept anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.