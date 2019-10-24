ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police were searching for a man accused of animal abuse that resulted in the deaths of two dogs.

Investigators said necropsy results showed two of the animals at a home on Frank Street died due to a lack of food and water. Another dog with the same condition was being treated at a veterinarian’s office and expected to make a full recovery.

Stanford Bernard White Jr., 34, will be charged with ill-treatment of animals resulting in death and ill-treatment of animals not resulting in death.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please call Rock Hill Police at (803) 329-7200.

