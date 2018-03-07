Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police are looking for a man who they say exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl at the Lexington County Public Library.

Officers say around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the girl was standing in a book case aisle. She then said she saw a man pull down his shorts to expose himself to her. According to the girl, he also began fondling himself in a sexual manner.

Surveillance video showed the man leaving the building.

He was 6 feet tall and weight approximately 190 pounds with a think but muscular build. Officers say he was dressed in a purple sleeveless shirt, black gym shorts, black tennis shoes, black baseball cap and wearing a necklace. The subject had tattoos on his upper right arm.

Lexington Police Department

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers any of the following ways:

CALL: 1-888-CRIME-SC.

WEBSITE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Click on the "Submit a Tip” tab.

DOWNLOAD: The new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

© 2018 WLTX