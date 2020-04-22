LEXINGTON, S.C. — Do you recognize the man pictured below?

Lexington police say he was involved in a fraudulent transaction of nearly $20,000 at Ameris Bank in the Town of Lexington on March 25, and they need the public's help to identify and locate him.

If you recognize him or have any information about the crime, police ask you to contact Detective Payton at (803) 358-7271 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

