RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is trying to identify a man wanted for vandalism and road rage after he swung a pipe at a work truck on Wednesday.

According to RCSD, on May 13th, at approximately 1:40 p.m., on Garners Ferry Road near Lower Richland High School, a black truck with an unknown tag stopped in front of a SEFA Group work truck.

The driver of the black truck proceeded to get out of his vehicle, pulled out a pipe and started swinging on the SEFA truck. The suspect damaged the driver and passenger side mirrors. The incident was caught on the work truck dash cam video.

Anyone who can identify the man or has with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.