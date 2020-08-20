'Armed, dangerous' man wanted for shooting into Columbia neighborhood

The shooting incident resulted in more than 55 rounds being fired in a heavily populated neighborhood, according to law enforcement.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting incident where more than 50 rounds were fired.

Isaac Deshaun Watson, 26, is wanted on attempted murder charges after he was involved in an August 8 shooting incident in the 4300 block of Mellowood Drive (Starlite Subdivision).

That incident resulted in more than 55 rounds being fired in a heavily populated neighborhood, according to law enforcement. No one was injured.

This shooting incident happened when Watson was also wanted for federal weapons charges. Law enforcement believes this is a reason why he would evade capture.

Watson should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone who sees him should not approach and instead call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts may submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips app.