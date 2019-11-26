CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is wanted in Clayton County after he allegedly tied up a woman and "threatened to cut off her toes if she made a sound," the sheriff's office said on Tuesday.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said he had ordered a manhunt for Jeremy Miguel Anderson, who "came on the Sheriff's radar yesterday when he tied up a female victim with (duct) tape, stuck a sock in her mouth and threatened to cut off her toes if she made a sound."

According to the sheriff's office, Anderson also struck the woman several times in her head and left bruises on her neck before he "cut her with a knife on the shoulder causing her to bleed."

It's unclear exactly how the situation began or ended.

Sheriff Hill says is Anderson is No. 1 on his top 10 most wanted list. The sheriff's office describes him as a white male standing roughly 5-foot-9, weighing around 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Anderson's whereabouts is asked to call 770-477-4479.

