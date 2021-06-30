Person of interest wanted in Orangeburg case where body was found in freezer

The sheriff said the man may have information in the murder of 24-year-old Robert Fuller.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators are seeking a person of interest in January's discovery of a body found in a freezer.

"We're interested in speaking with this individual who may have information related to the case," the sheriff said. "If anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts, we urge you to contact us."

Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators are seeking 22-year-old Kendall Tyron Dickson of Orangeburg.

The Branchville man's body was discovered in early January by a group riding ATVs who decided to investigate what they believed to be a haunted residence near Norway.

Fuller's body was located inside a chest freezer at the residence.