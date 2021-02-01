Man wanted in connection to deadly NYE shooting, considered armed and dangerous

William Cornelius Moore-Holley, 19, is wanted for shooting a man at a Columbia hotel around 11:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. That man later died.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help to find a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly New Year's Eve shooting.

William Cornelius Moore-Holley, 19, is wanted for shooting a man at the Red Roof Inn (7431 Nates Rd) around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. That man died at the hospital from his injuries.

According to RCSD, Moore-Holley’s last known to be wearing a black sweatshirt with an unknown gold design or writing on it, blue jeans, and Nike sneakers.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.