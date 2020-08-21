Man accused of shooting two people in Rembert

Gilyard is accused of shooting into a blue Ford Fusion while it was occupied by two people on U.S. 521 in Rembert.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are trying to locate a man who is wanted in connection with shooting last month.

Sean Gilyard, 25, of Sumter, is wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office for his involvement in a nonfatal shooting in Rembert back on July 20.

Gilyard is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, according to Sumter County deputies.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday at Horatio-Hagood Road and US 521 in Rembert, according to officials.

According to warrants, Gilyard, along with a co-defendant, shot into a blue Ford Fusion while it was occupied by two people at the intersection of U.S. 521 and Horatio-Hagood Road in Rembert on July 20.

Deputies say the two victims were wounded and transported to area hospitals, where they were treated and released.

If you see Sean Gilyard, have any information as to his whereabouts or know anything about the shooting, deputies ask you to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: