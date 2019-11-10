SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

The shooting happened on West Patricia Drive on October 9, 2019.

Deputies believe 19-year-old Tas’Je Spann and the 17-year-old victim knew each other, and Spann fired at the victim because of a dispute and then fled the area.

Spann is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes who stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Investigators say his last know address was on Clement Road.

“It seems that disputes, verbal or physical, are more often settled with guns and violence,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “Instead of calling law enforcement to help,” he said, “some people are quick to result to violence with little to no thought of the consequences to themselves and others.”

Sumter County Sheriff's Office

“We are also finding that many of these violent incidents we encounter start at late-hour night clubs in the county,” he said. “So, we will be more proactive and have deputies monitor those clubs.”

“Law enforcement does not know what is happening behind closed doors unless someone tells us,” Dennis said. “We ask the public to tell us about threats and suspicious behavior and people so we can step in before something bad happens.”

If you have any information that can help authorities find Spann, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

