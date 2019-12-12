LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man is wanted in connection with multiple assault and battery incidents.

The Lexington Police Department is asking for help to find Calvin Marquies Simpson, 38, of Winnsboro.

Simpson is wanted by the Lexington Police Department for two counts of Assault & Battery - 3rd Degree and he is described as a black male with a height of 6’2” and weighing 255 pounds. There is no known vehicle information that the department is aware of.

According to law enforcement, at 1:15 p.m. on December 12, officers were dispatched to the Victorian Lakes MHC, located at 4801 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington, for an assault that had just occurred.

A female victim had been struck multiple times in the head and face. Officers observed blood on the victim’s face and shirt and she had multiple lacerations including a cut to her lip. Officers also observed bruising on the victim’s face from a previous assault incident that had occurred on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

The victim was transported from the scene to the hospital by ambulance.

Anyone who has any information should immediately contact the Lexington Police Department as he has active warrants for his arrest for assault and battery.

Anyone who knows where Calvin Simpson may be is asked to contact Detective Corporal Currier at 803-358-2067.

