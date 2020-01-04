LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Marshals are looking for a man wanted on charges of incest, rape and child molestation in southeast Georgia.

Tony Lynn Graham is described as a 41-year-old black man with brown eyes and black hair who stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

He is believed to be driving a gold 2004 Chevy Express Van with Georgia tag number RDE-8422.

Officials warn he dangerous, possibly armed and should not be approached.

If you see Graham or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call (912) 876-6411 or (912) 547-2787. You can also call a 24-hour tip hotline 24/7 at (912) 391-1511 or submit an anonymous tip at liberty.so.org.