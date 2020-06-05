ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help to locate a wanted man.

Talmadge Antonio Turmon, also known as Tattoo, is wanted by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety on multiple warrants.

If you see Turmon, police say do not approach him. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately.

If you see Turmon or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Haynes at (803) 533-5913 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

