Man who applied for Ohio police job arrested on warrant for North Carolina rape

GROVE CITY, Ohio — A man who applied to work with the Grove City Division of Police was arrested last month.

Austin Beauchamp, 21, applied to work as a police dispatcher with the department. Police said during the background check process, it was discovered there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest in North Carolina for statutory rape.

Beauchamp was taken into custody on June 22.

Police said Beauchamp lives in central Ohio and has worked in the childcare industry.