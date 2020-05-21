The man who reportedly filmed the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was arrested and charged with murder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to the GBI, 50-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. was jailed on felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The GBI said these charges stem from Arbery's killing on Feb. 24.

Bryan was booked into the Glynn County Jail.

No other details were released at this time.

William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who took the video of Ahmaud Arbery's shooting death, was arrested and charged with murder Thursday, according to the GBI.

First Coast News

Arbery was shot to death on Feb. 23.

More than two months went by before suspected killers Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael were arrested.

Since his death, Videos and 911 calls released show the confrontation that ended Arbery’s life.

Arbery was chased for four minutes before he was killed.

Several angles show what happened in Satilla Shores, the neighborhood where Arbery was killed. It all starts moments after video shows Arbery walking into a home under construction.

Accused shooter Travis McMichael and his father Greg told police they thought he was burglarizing the house.

Travis McMichael

courtesy

Gregory McMichael, 64

Glynn Co. Police

Surveillance video from across the street shows a neighbor calling 911. Police records show the first call came in at 1:08 pm.

Video shows Arbery inside the home for a few minutes. The homeowner says nothing was stolen from the property.

Seconds later, Arbery is seen leaving the home. Around 1:10, video shows the McMichael’s truck following Arbery.

The police report states that Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael followed Arbery down Burford Drive and attempted to cut Arbery off.

The report says Arbery turned around and ran back in the other direction.

William “Roddy” Bryan, who lives on Burford Drive, tried to block him in and was unsuccessful, the report says.

It’s unclear what happened between this point and when Bryan started recording the video showing Arbery’s death.

In the video, you can see Arbery running down Holmes Road.

Around 1:15 pm, a second 911 call came from Travis McMichael’s cell phone.

On video, you see some of the gunshots that killed Arbery.

You can also hear them on the recordings of the 911 call.

The second 911 call came seven minutes after the first one, where a neighbor spotted Arbery inside the construction site.

RELATED: Savannah judge to preside over Ahmaud Arbery case

RELATED: GBI serves search warrant at Gregory and Travis McMichael's home

RELATED: Bodycam shows Glynn County officer attempting to tase Ahmaud Arbery back in 2017

RELATED: Report: Sister of accused shooter posted picture of Ahmaud Arbery’s body because she's a 'true crime fan'

RELATED: NAACP calls for investigation into 'history of inequality' in Glynn Co. following Ahmaud Arbery's shooting death

RELATED: Attorney: Man who recorded video of Ahmaud Arbery's death took lie detector test

RELATED: Breaking down the timeline of Ahmaud Arbery shooting on Feb. 23