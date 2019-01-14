SPRINGDALE, S.C. — Officers in Springdale made an unusual discovery when they responded to a call about an unconscious person..

It happened Monday morning at the Raceway gas station on Airport Boulevard.

When police arrived they found 34-year old Brandon Scott of Columbia passed out in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked at a gas pump.

As police tried to wake him, they say they found in his possession a pistol Scott did not have a permit to carry, as well as body armor, methamphetamine ,heroin, marijuana and some schedule two narcotics.

Scott was initially taken to the hospital. He's since been moved to the Lexington County Detention Center.