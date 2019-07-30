LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man and woman have been arrested after responding to complaints of drug activity at a motel.

Mark Jonathan Jeffcoat, 39, is being charged with trafficking meth, possession of a schedule IV narcotic, schedule II narcotic, possession of marijuana, close proximity of distribution of schedule II narcotic and possession of ecstasy.

Sandra Katherine Raphael, 30, is being charged with possession of a schedule IV narcotic, schedule II narcotics, distribution of meth and possession of ecstasy.

Jeffcoat and Raphael were both apprehended at the Knights Inn on Airport Boulevard on July 16.

According to deputies, they found a 12 grams of meth, a digital scale, and more than $1,000 on Jeffcoat. Raphael was staying in a room that Jeffcoat had reserved for her.

Agents saw packing materials and plastic bags containing crystal-like substance in plain sight.

The two have been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after posting bail.