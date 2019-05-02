COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two people were found shot to death inside a home in northwest Richland County Monday night.

Richland County deputies say the discovery was made at a home in the 200 block of Clarion Road, which is just off Broad River Road near Interstate 26.

Officers say they'd gotten a call to do a welfare check at the home. When they went inside, they found the bodies of the two victims.

Both had been shot in the upper body, according to the sheriff's department.

A baby was located in the home unharmed and is in the care of family at this time.

Officers have not yet said what they believe led up to their deaths.