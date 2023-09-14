A man and woman were arrested and appeared in probable cause court on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATASCOCITA, Texas — We’re learning new details about a man and woman who were arrested with a live grenade in their car in Atascocita earlier this week.

It happened along FM 1960 near Woodland Hills Drive on Tuesday. The road had to be shut down for a while.

Daniel Herrera and Odalys Rodriguez both appeared in probable cause court Wednesday.

Investigators said they got a tip that Herrera, who was discharged from the Navy this year, was trying to sell the grenade in order to raise money to bond a relative out of jail

When officers pulled the pair over, they said Rodriguez was actually sitting on the grenade to try to hide it.

The bomb squad came out to render it safe. Herrera and Rodriguez are both charged with felony possession of a prohibited weapon but were granted personal bonds.

When it’s 100 degrees in Harris County, our Bomb Unit is up for the challenge! Outstanding job guys!

🥵💥🇺🇸#hounews @JoinHCSO pic.twitter.com/LRhG5ZRPcR — LT Bryan Buccini (@BryanBuccini) September 13, 2023