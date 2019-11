COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are treating a weekend shooting incident as a murder-suicide.

Deputies responding to a call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at a home in the 2500 block of Banner Hill Rd. discovered a male and female with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is under investigation. The names of the victims have not yet been released.