Midnight shooting near Chapin leaves one man wounded

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday.

According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.

Arriving deputies found a 63-year-old man in the driver's seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh - and a Chapin Police officer already providing first aid to him. The victim told investigators that he had been standing near his mailbox in front of a home at the location when a car approached from the northwest and someone inside allegedly fired two shots.

The victim said he heard the shots and then realized that he had been hit in the leg. The victim said he didn't notice any specifics about the vehicle or the person who fired upon him.

The person who called 911 said he was inside the house at the time of the shooting and only heard the shots fired and then came out to see the victim running from the mailbox.

Other people who were inside the home at the time of the shooting said they didn't see or hear anything. They also refused to provide statements.

The sheriff's department said a search of the area for shell casings was not successful.