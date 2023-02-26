x
Man wounded in shooting believed to have happened on Bush River Road

The investigation is still active and details about the suspect in the shooting and any possible motive were not yet publicly available as of Sunday afternoon.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators are at the suspected scene of a Sunday afternoon shooting just outside of Columbia in Lexington County.

According to preliminary information released by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened in the area of Bush River Road and Zimalcrest Drive.

Authorities say one man has been taken to the hospital with wounds that aren't believed to be life-threatening. 

Specific details concerning what led to the shooting or who may be responsible were not yet available as detectives and crime scene investigators continue to process the scene.

The location described by the sheriff's department is near a commercial area previously anchored by the now-closed Bush River Road Walmart Supercenter.

