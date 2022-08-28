Manhunt leads to arrest in deadly Lancaster Motor Speedway shooting

Mitchell was tracked through the Roselyn housing development between Charlotte Highway and Old Hickory Road which is still under construction and eventually caught.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County authorities announced on Sunday that they had made an arrest following an hours-long manhunt that eventually took deputies into the woods.

Sheriff Barry Faile's office released a statement around noon stating that 37-year-old Bryan Terrell Mitchell of Rock Hill had been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators said Mitchell was developed as a suspect not long after deputies arrived at the Lancaster Motor Speedway where a shooting had happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday night. The agency said previously that a crowd was at the locale for the last race of the night when a 53-year-old man, later identified as Rodney Cunningham, was found shot just inside the front gate. The victim later died of his injuries.

Hours later, at about 3 a.m., Mitchell was spotted entering the Scotchman store at Charlotte Highway and Shiloh Unity Road. However, when deputies arrived, he had already left. He was spotted again along Charlotte Highway around 5 a.m. but escaped into the woods, so law enforcement set up a perimeter.

With the help of several agencies and about 60 officers, including members of the Lancaster Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the York County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, deputies were able to close off the area. Meanwhile, K-9 units searched from the ground and a SLED pilot did the same from the sky.

Eventually, Mitchell was tracked through the Roselyn housing development between Charlotte Highway and Old Hickory Road which is still under construction. He was then spotted by a sheriff's office investigator and taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.

"Mitchell had nowhere to go," Sheriff Faile said in a statement provided by his office. "I appreciate the vital information provided by the witnesses at the racetrack last night which allowed us to identify Mitchell within minutes of the shooting."

He also thanked the agencies that quickly assisted in the manhunt and remained involved through the daylight hours.

The sheriff's office said he had no significant injuries and was taken to the county jail. It's still unknown what motive Mitchell may have had for the shooting or if he knew the victim.