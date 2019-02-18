NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies are actively searching for three burglary suspects who they say ran from police Monday afternoon.

The search is in the area of Oxner Road and Highway 34, which is near Interstate 26. Bloodhounds and helicopters have joined the search.

The area where the suspects are is said to be heavily wooded.

Deputies say earlier in the afternoon, an officer with the Whitmire Police Department had attempted to take the suspects into custody, but they took off in a black Mitsubishi SUV. The suspects--two men and one woman--were being sought in connection to several burglaries, officers say.

During the chase, officers say the suspects started throwing stolen items from the vehicle. They then got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

One of the suspects is believed to be Donald Andrew Price II, 29, of Clinton, SC. Price is wanted in Union County for Burglary, Larceny, and Violation of Probation for a case up there.

Donald Andrew Price

Newberry County Sheriff's Office

Anyone seeing these suspects or any suspicious activity in the area should call 911 immediately.



