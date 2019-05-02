FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A search for an armed bank robbery suspect has led to a manhunt, a road closure, a shooting and schools locked down on one of the busiest streets in the Columbia and Forest Acres area.

Police released a new picture of the man they're searching for, which clearly shows the suspect's face. Previous images showed him with sunglasses and a hoodie.

Officers say they know who the man is, but are choosing to withhold his name for now while they search for him. They do not believe he is from the area nor has connections to the Columbia region.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1.

Meanwhile, Crayton Middle, Satchel Ford Elementary, Bradley Elementary and Brockman Elementary are on lockdown as officers search. Forest Drive is closed between Clemson Avenue and Trenholm Road while officials search for an armed bank robbery suspect.

Richland School District One is holding students who normally ride the bus or walk home at their schools. Car riders are being released to go home. Other parents who choose to pick up their children also may do so via the car rider lines.

The same dismissal adjustments are being made for A.C. Flora High School. Although A.C. Flora was not placed on lockdown, it has bus routes in the affected area.

Forest Acres police chief Gene Sealy Forest Acres police says this all began when his officers responded to S.C. Federal Credit Union on Forest Drivve around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday based on reports of two armed suspects.

A photo showing the suspect who police say robbed a bank in Forest Acres on February 5, 2019.

Richland County Sheriff's Department/Forest Acres PD

As they arrived at the bank, Forest Acres police chief Gene Sealy says one of the suspects, a woman, was exiting the bank. The suspect refused to comply with officers and continued to try and drive away. Officers fired two shots at the suspect, who crashed her Toyota Camry into a pickup truck as she exited the parking lot onto Forest Drive, Sealy said.

Forest Acres Police

The suspect was removed from the car and transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound that does not appear to be life threatening, according to Sealy. The woman was found to be armed and had a backpack full of money, he said.

Police are continuing to look for the second suspect, a man, who ran down Willingham Drive. Sealy said police have recovered what they believe to be the hoodie he was wearing.

Forest Acres Police Department

Columbia police, Richland County deputies and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are on the scene assisting. Sealy says they have a helicopter, bloodhounds and K-9s searching the area.

The car driven by the first suspect is showing as stolen out of Georgia, according to Sealy, but additional information is limited at this time.

No bank employees were hurt in the robbery, although employees are said to be shaken up.