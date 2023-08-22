Manhunt in Newberry for man accused of stealing cars, says sheriff

Sheriff Lee Foster said during the chase the suspect jumped out of the moving car.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A manhunt in Newberry has Sheriff Lee Foster telling people to lock their doors and make sure they don't leave their keys in their cars.

A Facebook post by the sheriff says that around 8:30pm a Newberry Sheriff deputy attempted to stop a car on SC 219 and I-26,

The sheriff said they believed it was a person they were looking for who is accused of stealing cars. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle the suspect jumped out of the moving car and ran into the woods.

Bloodhounds, SLED agents, South Carolina Highway Patrol and a helicopter are all involved in a search of the area.

The vehicle the suspect was driving is out of Alabama. Deputies also believe that the suspect may be injured from jumping out of the moving car while fleeing law enforcement.