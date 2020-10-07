Man hit, killed while riding his bicycle down SC road

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle with heavy frontend, windshield and side mirror damage.

MANNING, S.C. — A 59-year-old Manning man fatally struck while riding his bicycle along Moses Dingle Road Thursday evening.

According to the Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock, the man was struck by an unknown vehicle and left injured lying beside the roadway.

Harvin Watson died from multiple blunt force trauma at McLeod Health Clarendon at 10:27 p.m., according to the coroner.

According to the report, an employee of the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office saw Watson lying beside the roadway and called for an ambulance around 9 p.m.

