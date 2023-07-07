Manning Police searching for missing teenage girl

Tiana Denaye Evans-Brown was last seen on July 2

MANNING, S.C. — Manning Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Tiana Denaye Evans-Brown left her home in Manning, South Carolina on July 2 without her mother's permission. Since then, the teenager has not returned home or been in contact with her family.

Evans-Brown is 5'5" in height and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and has a birthmark going down the right side of her face, from her ear to her neck. The birth mark is darker in color than her normal skin color.