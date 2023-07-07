x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Manning Police searching for missing teenage girl

Tiana Denaye Evans-Brown was last seen on July 2
Credit: Manning Police
Tiana Denaye Evans-Brown

MANNING, S.C. — Manning Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Tiana Denaye Evans-Brown left her home in Manning, South Carolina on July 2 without her mother's permission. Since then, the teenager has not returned home or been in contact with her family.

Evans-Brown is 5'5" in height and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and has a birthmark going down the right side of her face, from her ear to her neck. The birth mark is darker in color than her normal skin color.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tiana Denaye Evans-Brown, you are asked to contact Manning Police at 803-435-8859.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Friday Morning Headlines - July 7, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out