Autopsy findings released: Man's death in Lexington County standoff explained

The autopsy findings reveal that a man who died after a lengthy standoff with law enforcement didn't die from an officer's bullet but rather his own.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released the autopsy findings regarding a man who died after a lengthy standoff with law enforcement on Wednesday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said officials performed an autopsy on 29-year-old Shavon M. Wright on Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Based on the report, Fisher said that Wright didn't die from an officer's bullet but rather his own. The report states that he was shot three other times during the incident, but those wounds weren't what killed him.

Sheriff Jay Koon said an incident on June 8 preceded the seven-hour standoff. Koon said neighbors accused Wright of pointing a gun at them.

Deputies secured a warrant for Wright's arrest, but Koon said they monitored the Montclaire Circle home for several days hoping to find a time when he wasn't armed so they could apprehend him. That moment never came.

The sheriff said his office learned something had changed in Wright's life that could make him act irrationally. However, the sheriff didn't elaborate on what that change was.

So, on Wednesday morning, around 6:30 a.m., a tactical team went to the home to serve the arrest warrant.

The sheriff's department said Wright initially called his attorney when the team called for him to leave the home.

Authorities said he fired a gun out of the home on multiple occasions, at one point opening fire on a police robot that the tactical team used to look in the house.

At some point during the confrontation, deputies returned fire with at least one bullet striking Wright in the jaw, the sheriff's department said.

Sheriff Koon said the pattern of gunfire went on for hours before Wright stopped communicating and was found dead inside the home.