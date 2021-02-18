Search continues for South Carolina kidnapping suspect who led police on high-speed chase from Liberty to Beaumont

A South Carolina woman was rescued after the chase ended in Beaumont Thursday afternoon.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are continuing to search Friday for a South Carolina man who allegedly kidnapped a South Carolina woman and then led police on a high-speed chase from Liberty that ended Thursday afternoon in Beaumont.

Police say that Brandon Mohamed, 20, met the woman online and initially she left South Carolina with him voluntarily.

At some point along the way he then assaulted her and then refused to let her leave, keeping her captive as he drove through several southern states and then into Texas according to Liberty Police Lt. Chip Fairchild.

"From what we seen today we believe that she is strictly a victim that met somebody on a social media site and fell into the trap,” Fairchild said.

The chase ended near Interstate 10 and the Cardinal Drive exit around 2:30 p.m. Thursday but Mohamed then eluded police on foot.

Beaumont Police believe that some time after their search perimeter was broken down he broke into a business along Cardinal Drive according to Beaumont Police spokesperson Officer Carol Riley on Friday morning.

Later at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night a caller reported a suspicious person inside a vehicle along Blossom Drive which is not far from Cardinal Drive according to Riley.

Riley tells 12News that police believe that person may also have been Mohamed, who they believe may still be in the Beaumont area.

She told 12News they believe he will attempt to steal another vehicle if he hasn't already.

Mohamed is described as being 5'8" tall, weighing about 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police ask that if you think you see him call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Mohamed, who was driving a stolen truck, is wanted on three felony warrants including "aggravated assault - family violence" Riley told 12News on Friday.

Police say Mohamed kept the woman captive as he drove from South Carolina through Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana and then into Southeast Texas.

The chase began Thursday in Liberty after a caller there reported seeing a stolen truck parked at a Highway 90 gas station.

The caller has previously seen a post on social media about the truck being stolen according to Lt. Fairchild.

As Liberty Police officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers headed to the gas station they spotted the truck on the road and attempted to pull it over but the driver sped off.

Police say Mohamed led them on the chase from Liberty into Beaumont along Texas 105 and that along the way several attempts were made to spike the tires of the truck.

Sour Lake Police officers and troopers tried to spike the tires of the truck and eventually Beaumont officers were avle to flatten one tire but Mohamed kept driving Lt. Fairchild said.

"A long day, disappointed that we didn't get our guy but we know that we will and so we go from there but the other thing is we didn't get any officers hurt or vehicles tore up or anything," Fairchild said.

Mohamed fled on foot when the chase ended near Highway 69 and Interstate 10.

Liberty Police plan to charge the suspect with kidnapping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and additional charges once he is in custody.

The Texas Rangers are handling the investigation since it is multi-jurisdictional, Fairchild said. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Beaumont Police and Lumberton Police are also involved, he said.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.