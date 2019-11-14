COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A former Marine is a murder suspect and could be in South Carolina.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Franklin, VA is conducting a national search for Michael Alexander Brown, 22.

Michael Alexander Brown is 22-years-old and is a white male, six feet tall and 145 pounds.

Law enforcement says to use extreme caution if you come in contact with Brown. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to a post from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, Brown is a former Marine who served as a combat engineer, and was last stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC.

Colleton County Sheriff's Office

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia has issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for Brown.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing his mother’s live-in boyfriend Rodney Brown in Hardy, Virginia on Saturday.

He has been known to live in the woods and frequent National Parks and National Forests. He is believed to be armed with a high-powered rifle and may have access to other weapons.

The car Brown was driving, a 2008 Black Lincoln Town Car, was located in Clarendon County, SC on Wednesday, November 13.

Brown is believed to be driving a recreational vehicle and may still be in South Carolina.

Law enforcement has released pictures of the suspect.

If you, or someone you know has any information on the whereabouts of this individual please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at, 540-483-5000.