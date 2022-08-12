Charges dismissed against man in 2008 killing of UNC Charlotte student

Mark Carver spent 10 years in prison for the killing of Ira Yarmolenko but maintained his innocence. Charges were dropped this week.

Charges were dropped against Mark Carver, the man who was convicted of killing UNC Charlotte student Ira Yarmolenko in 2008, the district attorney announced.

Carver spent ten years in prison for Yarmolenko's death before he was released when a judge ordered a retrial. Yarmolenko's body was found along the banks of the Catawba River in Mount Holly with her car nearby. Prosecutors said his DNA was on her car and he was convicted.

Carver maintained his innocence throughout the highly publicized trial, claiming he'd never seen Yarmolenko before in his life.

"It's been hard," Carver said when he was released from prison. "It's been rough."

Judge Chris Bragg ordered a retrial in the case, saying that DNA evidence used to prosecute Carver was inconclusive by current scientific standards.

Carver's attorney, Chris Mumma, filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Carver and the conditions of his release to be modified. Carver served 10 years of a life sentence before his release in June of 2019.

"He's definitely innocent 100%," Mumma said when the retrial was ordered. "I would put my career, anything I have on the fact that he's innocent."

District Attorney Travis Page said the first-degree murder charge against Carver was released upon review of the DNA analysis.