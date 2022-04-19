Judge denies bond for two of the suspects in Columbiana Centre mall shooting, third still at large

Marquise Robinson and Jewayne Price were in City of Columbia Bond Court for their alleged participation in the shooting at Columbiana Centre Mall.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge has denied bond for two suspects in the shooting incident at Columbiana Centre Mall on Saturday that left 15 people injured.

Marquise Robinson and Jewayne Price went before a judge at the Columbia Municipal Court Tuesday morning in the incident where 9 were shot and the others sustained injuries while trying to escape the gunfire.

Robinson appeared first. Robinson is facing nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, and unlawful carry of a handgun. Each of the assault charges carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, while the attempted murder charge has a maximum penalty of 30 years.

In denying bond, Judge Jessica Mangum said she was worried Robinson was a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Before the judge made her decision, she heard from a victim in the incident who said she was injured when she got pushed down as people ran from the gunfire. She said she suffered head and facial wounds and a bruise on her arm.

Price was next. He was previously arrested Saturday in connection in the case on a weapons charged and had a $25,000 bond set. However, a new hearing had to take place because charges were upgraded to the same counts as Robinson faces.

Mangum denied Price as well for the same reasons as Robinson. Before she made her ruling, Price's attorney, Todd Rutherford, told the court that his client had been threatened by the other suspects in the case moments before the shooting and had been threatened on Facebook as well.

Columbia Police are also seeking a third suspect, Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 21, who they consider to be armed and dangerous. CPD and the US Marshals are now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Smith's arrest.

During Tuesday's hearing, prosecutors also presented new details in the case. For the first time, prosecutors said they believe all three suspects appeared to be firing their weapons during the shootout, based on surveillance video. The prosecutor added that at least a dozen rounds were fired.

The incident began around 2 p.m. Saturday when shots rang out near the food court inside Columbiana Centre. Law enforcement agencies responding to the call of shots fired found multiple people injured.