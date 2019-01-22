LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are investigating after they say suspects broke into a home and stole cash and jewelry from a home.

Officers say the situation happened on Beaver Dam Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

A woman at the home said the two masked men broke into the home and asked her about her safe. The men then stole cash and jewelry from the house before leaving.

Officers say one of their K-9 units went to the scene but the suspects' track ended not far from the home.

Anyone with information about the crime can share tips anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.