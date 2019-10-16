HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island masseur is believed to have filmed over 50 women getting dressed after their massages, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

Officials arrested Martin Crocker on Monday after a woman provided them with evidence that he filmed her getting dressed. Warrants allowed the sheriff's department to seize Crocker's electronic devices, and authorities say it appears he had been filming women for years.

The devices will undergo forensic analysis, and the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says the process may take months to complete. At this time, there is no indication that the videos were shared anywhere online.

Officials say Crocker assisted with the Hilton Head Preparatory girls' volleyball teams and that they are looking into his connection there as well. The sheriff's office is asking for patience as officials continue to investigate.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify those Crocker may have filmed. Those who believe they were videoed can assist in the identification process by providing information about their massages such as dates, locations and payment methods. Officials are asking potential victims to contact Staff Sergeant Eric Calendine at (843) 255-3427 or Sergeant Seth Reynells at (843) 255-3709.

