Columbia mattress company on fire off Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire Department is working to put out a blaze at Graham-Sleepmaster Mattress Manufacturer off Two Notch Road in Columbia.
Firefighters arrived at the scene before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 and have been trying to get the fire under control.
No injuries have been reported but the building at 1423 Ellerbe Street has suffered extensive damages. The building was being used for storage for a nearby furniture store. Several sleeper sofas were in the building.
Columbia Fire will be investigating the cause of the blaze. This is an ongoing story.