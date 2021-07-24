SC corrections officer being treated after sex assault at state prison, agency says

The victim was getting ready to leave work when she was attacked, SCDC reports.

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) is assisting in an investigation after a corrections officer was sexually assaulted twice at a state prison on Friday.

The agency reports that the attack occurred at McCormick Correctional Institution as the victim was getting ready to leave work in the late afternoon. The initial report suggests that an inmate who worked in the area "grabbed her, forced her back into her office and sexually assaulted her twice."

The victim is now receiving treatment at an area hospital while the inmate suspected in the assault is being moved to another institution. SCDC didn't identify the suspect in the assault or what new charges that person will face.