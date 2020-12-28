Officer locked in cell by inmates at high security South Carolina prison

Inmates attempting to escape a high security South Carolina prison locked an officer in a cell Sunday night. Officials say the incident is now over.

Officials with the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) say an officer at McCormick Correctional Institution was locked in a cell Sunday night by inmates. Five inmates were later caught near an interior prison yard fence about 6 p.m., but no one escaped.

Officials say there were no physical injuries to staff. Two inmates were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Just after 11 p.m., officials said the incident is over, and the institution is secure. SCDC police Services and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Department, McCormick Police Department, SLED, SC Highway Patrol and McCormick County EMS responded to the incident Sunday night, according to officials.

McCormick Correctional Institution is a level three, high security facility for men located in McCormick County, South Carolina.